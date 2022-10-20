Listen to Bonobo’s thumping new single ‘Defender’

Bonobo has shared his latest single ‘Defender’ – you can listen to the new track below.
The song follows on from the musician, producer and DJ’s surprise single ‘ATK’, which arrived last month and was, according to Simon Green, “aimed more at the dancefloor”.
Released via the artist’s label OUTLIER (in partnership with Ninja Tune), both ‘Defender’ and ‘ATK’ are set to be physically released on hand-stamped and numbered white label vinyl (limited to 1500 units) later this month – you can pre-order your copy here.
Listen to Bonobo’s song ‘Defender’ in the below visualiser.
Bonobo will perform at Printworks in London on November 19, marking his final UK live date of 2022. He’ll then embark on a European tour through to mid-December.
You can see details of Bonobo’s upcoming live shows below.
October
20 – The Greek Theater, Berkeley, CA
22 – The Greek Theater, Los Angeles, CA
November
19 – Printworks, London
22 – Hala Ludowa, Wroclaw, Poland
23 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
25 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland
26 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
29 – László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary
30 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
December
2 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy
3 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy
6 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
7 – Saint Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain
10 – Forest National, Forest, Belgium
13 – Compensa Concert Hall, Vilnius, Lithuania
14 – Noblesneri Volukoda, Tallinn, Estonia
January 2023
1 – Let Them Eat Cake, Werribee South, Australia
In May, Bonobo staged a five-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall which culminated with a surprise collaboration with the venue’s resident organist Anna Lapwood.