Bonobo, Skrillex and Four Tet announced for Kappa FuturFestival 2024

The first wave of artists set to appear at the Kappa FuturFestival 2024 have been announced, with Skrillex, Four Tet and Bonobo leading the line-up.

Set to kick off on July 5 and run until July 7, next year’s event will mark the 11th instalment of the Italian electronic music festival and will be held at the usual spot at Parco Dora, Turin.

It also follows on from the milestone 10th anniversary of the festival, which took place earlier this year and saw performances from Swedish House Mafia, Diplo and Fatboy Slim.

Now, the first wave of acts set to appear at the 2024 edition have been announced, featuring returning favourites, as well as some big names who will be making their debut.

Leading the way includes American DJ, producer and dubstep icon Skrillex, who will be performing at the Italian festival for the first time, as well as Jeff Mills, Bonobo and Tiësto.

More iconic DJs such as Carl Cox, Nic Fanciulli, Seth Troxler, The Blessed Madonna, Honey Dijon and Four Tet have also been confirmed as appearing at the upcoming edition, as well as Nina Kraviz, who hasn’t performed there since 2019.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Check out the poster below for the current 2024 line-up.

As previously mentioned, the forthcoming instalment of Kappa FuturFestival follows on from the huge 10-year anniversary celebrated earlier this summer, and saw a complete sell-out for the Saturday and Sunday.

It also marked the festival’s biggest to date, with 105 different DJs & artists performing across five separate stages. These included two brand new stages – The Voyager and The Kosmo – and the festival was reported as generating €30million for Torino’s economy.

The announcement that Four Tet and Skrillex will be performing at next year’s festival comes following the two joining forces with Fred Again.. for some mammoth shows over the past two years.

These include a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden and the closing set at Coachella, in which they played to a 100,000-strong crowd.