U2 frontman Bono‘s anti-poverty charity ONE has created a new animated series stressing the importance of vaccines in our lives.

Actors Michael Sheen, Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo have all lended their voices to the new project, which also highlights the lack of COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the world’s poorest countries.

Pandemica is being released via Bono’s global health charity ONE, and also features the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Phoebe Robinson and Wanda Sykes.

Advertisement

“Pandemica’s animated world animates a simple truth – that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” Bono said of the series in a statement.

“Even while many of us still wait our turn, we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line. It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

Watch all the episodes of Pandemica via ONE’s YouTube channel below.

Of the series, Oyelowo added: “We’re all trapped in Pandemica, but only some can get out.

“This virus thrives on inequality, and right now billions of people around the world are seeing the promise of a vaccine, but not the opportunity to receive it. We must step up and do what it takes to end this pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Advertisement

Last year, as the coronavirus hit the planet, Bono helped his native Ireland to obtain urgent medical supplies, reaching out to the likes of South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, and corporate titans such as Apple’s Tim Cook, in the hope that they could assist him in finding personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies for Ireland’s health service.