Members of the Boo Radleys are set to reunite for the 2021 Shiiine On Weekender.

Simon ‘Sice’ Rowbottom will join the ’90s heroes’ original rhythm section of Tim Brown and Rob Cieka for the festival appearance, at Butlins Minehead next November.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

The reunion, which is happening under the name Sice Boo & The Radleys, will happen without the band’s guitarist and songwriter Martin Carr – who penned some of the band’s biggest hits including 1995’s ‘Wake Up Boo!’

Advertisement

Also set to play the Shiiine On Weekender, taking place from November 12-14, 2021, are Peter Hook & The Light, Feeder, The Coral and many more.

See full details of the line-up below.

***Shiiine On Weekender 2021 line up announced***



12-14 November 2021



All packages include 3 nights onsite accommodation



Use code NCB10 for discounted code.



Remaining packages available at https://t.co/agbwpy4UUM pic.twitter.com/FOIAlNJreD — Shiiine On (@ShiiineOn_) October 29, 2020

The Boo Radleys formed in 1988 and broke up in 1999. “The Boo Radleys have gone their separate ways,” a statement read at the time. “They feel they have achieved everything they can as The Boo Radleys and are to pursue other projects.

“The decision was not an easy one, the band have been friends for almost 20 years and still hold a great love for one another. Tim, Bob, Sice and Martin would like to express their love and gratitude to their fans for their support over the last ten years. Boo! Forever.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the 2021 Shiiine On Weekender are available from today (October 29) here.