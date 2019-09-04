Book of Lou Reed’s lyrics to be updated with ‘Lulu’ material and republished

With new introductions by Laurie Anderson and Martin Scorsese

A volume of lyrics by the late Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed will be updated and republished after several years out of print, publisher Faber & Faber announced on Wednesday (September 3).

The book is titled I’ll Be Your Mirror after a song from the Velvets’ iconic 1967 album with Nico. It’s been updated with lyrics from Reed’s final album and controversial Metallica collaboration ‘Lulu’. It will also feature new introductions from Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson, the director Martin Scorsese and the journalist James Atlas.

Though ‘Lulu’ was panned by critics at the time of its release, the avant-garde record was still praised by the likes of David Bowie. The Starman even called it Reed’s “greatest work”, Anderson revealed in a speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Reed was inducted into in 2015.

“After Lou’s death, David Bowie made a big point of saying to me, ‘Listen, this is Lou’s greatest work. This is his masterpiece. Just wait, it will be like ‘Berlin’. It will take everyone a while to catch up,’” Anderson said.

In the same speech, Anderson praised the lyrics on Lulu as “fierce”. “It’s written by a man who understood fear and rage and venom and terror and revenge and love,” she added. “And it is raging.”

I’ll Be Your Mirror will be published as an e-book, hardback trade edition and a limited edition. Only 250 copies of the latter will be printed, each priced at £100. Pre-orders begin October 8 on the official Faber & Faber website.

This new volume joins several books about Reed that have been published since the Velvet Underground frontman died in 2013. That includes not one but three biographies, a collection of his poetry and a compilation of archive interviews.