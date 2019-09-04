Booka Shade is among 50 names added to Iceland Airwaves 2019 line-up

Reykjavík festival line-up continues to grow

A further 50 acts have been added to this year’s Iceland Airwaves festival.

Taking place from November 6-9, the Reykjavík-hosted event will see “the very best local talent [playing alongside] forward-thinking acts from all around the world” at various venues across the Icelandic capital.

Among the acts announced are German house duo Booka Shade, Hjaltalín, sir Was, Pétur Ben, Madame Gandhi, Self Esteem, Daði Freyr, Bushar Murad and Nina Las Vegas. You can view the full line-up below.

The new artists join the previously-added names Of Monsters And Men, Mac DeMarco, Whitney and Shame on the growing line-up.

Tickets for the event’s 2019 edition are on sale now, as are a variety of travel packages – you can check out the options here.

“For 2019, Iceland Airwaves returns to the ‘heart’ of the festival: shining light on Iceland’s stars and the world’s best emerging talent – all within the friendly atmosphere of downtown Reykjavik,” Will Larnach-Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Iceland Airwaves, said.