Boomtown announce plans for “post-pandemic” version of festival in 2021

Boomtown has confirmed plans to return next year following the cancellation of this summer’s festival due to the coronavirus crisis.

The annual event was set to take place at Matterley Estate, near Winchester between August 12-16 2020 but organisers were forced to pull the plug in April when the UK was under lockdown.

Today (October 1) organisers have set out plans to wipe the slate clean in 2021 by creating a “post-pandemic world which is all about connection, community and celebration”. Check out the video announcement below.

Dubbed ‘Chapter One: The Gathering’, next year’s festival will take place between August 11-15 with a new layout, reimagined story and reduced ticket prices. Its musical line-up will also remain largely under wraps until punters arrive at the site.

“Resetting from the foundations to allow us to really get things right and to be the forward-thinking, progressive, and inspirational festival community we know we can be,” the Boomtown team said in a statement.

“By starting a brand new story with Chapter One: The Gathering, this allows us even more scope to start afresh, with our ethos, creativity and ambition all aligning into one combined vision.”

They added: “We have spent months debating whether this was the right thing to do but what is clear, is that there are many aspects to the way the music industry runs that don’t work for independent festivals.

“We have always been a creatively led festival and people attend Boomtown because of the overall experience; we will continue to book incredible headline artists, and all the festival favourites, but by approaching our programming announcements in this radical way, we can create line ups that are even more phenomenal and diverse than we have ever been able to before.”

Tickets purchased for Boomtown 2020 will be valid for the 2021 edition, with more than 90 per cent of customers having rolled over their tickets to next year. Remaining tickets are available here.

This year’s line-up boasted the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Underworld, Kano, The Libertines, Kelis, De La Soul, Mura Masa, Fat White Family and Princess Nokia.