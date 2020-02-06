Boomtown Fair announces ‘Chapter 12’ line-up for 2020

Boomtown Fair has unveiled the 2020 line-up for its 12th year, led by the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Kano, The Libertines and Underworld.

Billed as “Chapter 12: New Beginnings”, the latest edition of the Hampshire festival returns from August 12-16 – with each area of the event boasting its own themed stages, acts, actors and decor. This year, organisers have announced ‘State of Emergency’, an immersive theatrical experience that will unfold across the weekend.

While fans can expect headline sets from the likes of Wu-Tang, Kano and The Libertines, other notable acts set to perform include Mura Masa, De La Soul and reggae legend Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley.

Kelis will also perform on the Lion’s Den’s stage, while DnB pioneers Pendulum will present Pendulum Trinity – an entirely new show for 2020.

Elsewhere, fans can expect sets from the likes of Princess Nokia, Candi Staton, The Selecter, Sudan Archives, New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas, Akala, Helena Hauff, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Other notable acts include the High Contrast Band, Caravan Palace, Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5, The Four Owls, Dilated Peoples, Too Many Zooz, Biig Piig, My Baby, Flogging Molly and Skindred.

You can find tickets and more information about Boomtown Fair 2020 here.