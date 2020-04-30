Boomtown Fair cancel 2020 edition due to coronavirus

Boomtown Fair 2020 will not go ahead as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The annual festival was scheduled to take place at Matterley Estate, near Winchester, between August 12-16 2020.

The event’s organisers issued a statement earlier today (April 30) confirming the cancellation of this year’s edition and announcing dates for 2021 instead.

Advertisement

“Over the past few months we have been keeping a close eye on expert advice from within the UK and across the globe, as well as taking into consideration the timelines involved for safely planning and delivering the event,” they wrote.

“In addition, we’ve recently been in close consultation with our local partner agencies, and emergency services, to further understand the knock-on effect of the current pressures on these vital services. This has led us to the decision that Boomtown 2020 can no longer go ahead.”

Boomtown Family ❤️ We are deeply saddened to announce that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021. Please read the full statement here: https://t.co/c524BGLZ6z pic.twitter.com/jYx53zr1Pv — Boomtown Fair (@BoomtownFair) April 30, 2020

Boomtown co-founder Lak Mitchell added: “Speaking on behalf of nearly 50 friends and colleagues working all year round, we are truly heartbroken to make this announcement, but with such a complex production and many, many thousands of staff to mobilise, we are certain this is the right thing to do.

“With the new circus shows, areas and creative concepts planned, this year was building up to be the best edition yet, but like many others across the world, we have to now wind down in preparation for a fallow year. We will, however, be using this gifted time to fully reflect, learn and re-imagine our vision to guarantee the next chapter of Boomtown will be more breathtaking than ever before. Stay safe – all the love.”

Tickets for 2020 will be valid for the 2021 edition, which will take place between August 11-15. Organisers are also asking ticketholders “who are in a position to do so” to “hold off on requesting a refund for as long as possible to help safeguard the future of the festival”. More information on refunds and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

Advertisement

The line-up for 2020 was due to feature performances from the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Underworld, Kano, The Libertines, Kelis, De La Soul, Mura Masa, Fat White Family, Princess Nokia and more.

Meanwhile, healthcare experts have predicted tours and festivals might not return until 2021. Speaking during a roundtable discussion earlier this month, bioethicist and professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel said: “Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility.

“I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”