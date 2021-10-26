Boosie Badazz responds to backlash over homophobic Lil Nas X comments

Boosie Badazz has responded to backlash over his homophobic tirade aimed in the direction of Lil Nas X last weekend.

On Saturday (October 23), Lil Nas X decided to troll Boosie by claiming he had a collaboration on the way with the Louisiana rapper, who for the past few months has been publicly voicing his dislike for the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper’s openness with his sexuality.

While the ‘Industry Baby’ artist’s fans understood it was a joke, with many of them laughing through the livestream, Boosie didn’t take kindly to rapper’s comments.

In a since-deleted tweet, Boosie launched into a homophobic rant using slurs and suggesting that the star to kill himself.

“Stop trolling me f****t Lol. U a whole bitch playing with a gangsta SMH U can keep sucking dick n getting fucked n your ass n peace,” the tweet began. “N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you LOL.”

He ended the tweet, writing: “NasX if you #commitsuicide you would do this world a huge favor Nobody wants U here.”

After experiencing a lot of backlash for his comments, Boosie took to social media on Sunday (October 24) to respond to the online chatter.

“If yall think the whole world hate me ‘yall trippin’,” he wrote. ”I have international love N respect for how I am N what I stand for N never forget theres a ghetto N every city, state, country etc who rock with boosie FRFR #therealest.”

IF YALL THINK THE WHOLE WORLD HATE ME “YALL TRIPPIN “ I HAVE INTERNATIONAL LOVE N RESPECT FOR HOW I AM N WHAT I STAND FOR 🙌🏾 n never forget THERES A GHETTO N EVERY CITY ,STATE, COUNTRY ETC. WHO ROCK WITH BOOSIE FRFR #therealest — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 24, 2021

Back in July, Boosie told the 22-year-old that he would “beat his ass” while using homophobic slurs against him. The video clip saw Boosie defending DaBaby‘s homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami as well as calling Nas X “the most disrespectful motherfucker in the world”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lil Nas X revealed that he wants to work with SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Lady Gaga and a number of other high-profile artists.

The ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ rapper took to TikTok on October 10 to share a series of images of the artists who are on his collaboration wish list.

Elsewhere, Dolly Parton recently gave her stamp of approval to Lil Nas X‘s recent cover of her signature song ‘Jolene’.