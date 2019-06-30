Boris Johnson thinks Stormzy told Glastonbury crowd to say “Back Boris”

Err. Not quite.

Boris Johnson has jokingly suggested that Stormzy was encouraging the crowd to shout “Back Boris” during his Glastonbury headline slot on Friday night.

The historic headline show saw the grime icon leading the huge Pyramid Stage crowd in chants of “Fuck the government and Fuck Boris,” as he performed his number one hit ‘Vossi Bop’.

But Mr Johnson has offered an alternative take on the performance, suggesting that the lyric was misheard and that Stormzy was instead chanting “Back Boris” – his campaign slogan as he continues his bid to become the next Prime Minister.

Speaking at a leadership hustings in Carlisle, he blamed “problems with the acoustics” for the “misunderstanding”.

“I want to pay tribute to Stormzy – I am a great enthusiast and admirer of Mr Stormzy’s works and I think he’s one of the great lyricists and poets of our time,” he said.

“And I want to thank him for his rousing endorsement of the Back Boris campaign.

“Back Boris I think was what he said and there may have been some problem with the acoustics that caused him to be briefly misunderstood, but Stormzy seems to me to be thoroughly on message.”

Stormzy, meanwhile, described the performance as “the greatest night of my life” after becoming the second youngest solo act to headline the iconic festival, after a 24-year-old David Bowie topped the bill in 1971.

The set saw Stormzy arriving on stage wearing a stab-proof vest adorned with the Union Jack, which was designed by Banksy.

The performance was also hailed by Labour MP David Lammy, whose speech on reoffending rates among black men in the UK was sampled by the rapper.

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury 2019 coverage.