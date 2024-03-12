Bose x NME announce release of C24 mixtape – and here’s how you can feature

Bose and NME have announced the upcoming release of the C24 mixtape.

The announcement of ‘Bose x NME C24’ features alongside an exciting partnership with BandLab – the world’s largest social music creation platform – for an unsigned, emerging artist or band to have a chance to appear on the next issue of the legendary compilation.

The C-series was relaunched with ‘Bose x NME C23’, a definitive showcase of the emerging and rising musicians worldwide in March 2023. Featured artists included King Princess, Genesis Owusu, 070 Shake and more, alongside a huge launch party at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Catch up with everything C23 here.

Advertisement

Now, details for the next instalment have been announced with a release date set for this summer. The mixtape will be released on digital streaming platforms, alongside a limited run of 500 vinyl records and ultra-limited cassette tapes. A special C24 edition print magazine will also be published to coincide with the mixtape’s release.

For members of the global BandLab community, creators will have the chance to submit an original track to be heard by the C24 panel. The winning artist will feature on the compilation and prominently throughout the entire Bose x NME C24 campaign. Submissions are open now here and will close at midnight GMT on April 8, 2024.

To stay up to date with all Bose x NME C24 updates including track listing and more, stay tuned to the dedicated C24 hub which launches soon.

[Editor’s note: NME and BandLab are both a part of Caldecott Music Group]