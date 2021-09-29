“Boss Radio” DJ and ‘Star Search’ talent show producer Sam Riddle has died

Popular Los Angeles “Boss Radio” DJ Sam Riddle has died at the age of 85.

The 1960s radio host, who went on to produce the Ed McMahon-hosted US TV talent show Star Search, died on Monday (September 27) at his home in Palm Desert, California.

His publicist announced that he died after living with Lewy body dementia [via Billboard].

Riddle was known for being one of the founding disk jockeys of the “Boss Radio” format in which radio hosts ran through top 40 songs, spoke less and played out shorter jingles than previous chattier styles.

The Texas native began his radio career at LA station KRLA before moving on to KFWB and KHJ-93. In TV, he hosted 9th Street West and Hollywood A Go-Go, the latter of which showcased acts including The Rolling Stones, James Brown and Sonny & Cher.

SoCal lost a radio legend and entertainment giant today. RIP, Sam Riddle.https://t.co/2iiEApWYYk — 95.5 KLOSFM (@955KLOS) September 28, 2021

Later, he produced Star Search, which ran from 1983-95, and saw Riddle gave career breaks to future stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Dave Chappelle and Christina Aguilera.

His producing résumé included the shows Boss City, Aloha A Go-Go, Get It Together (with Mama Cass), Almost Anything Goes, The Lou Rawls Parade Of Stars, Supermodel Of The World, Out Of The Blue, It’s Showtime At The Apollo, Livin’ Large and The Ultimate Poker Challenge.

Riddle is survived by his wife of 54 years, Adrienne; children Scott and Courtney; and grandchildren Miracle and Garin.