Boston Calling 2024: Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion and more announced for stacked line-up

Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Hozier, Megan The Stallion and more have been announced to play Boston Calling 2024.

The huge lineup as been unveiled today (January 9), where acts will play from May 24 to May 26 in Allston, MA. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (January 11) at 10:00am ET – you can get yours here.

On the first day, Ed Sheeran is slated to appear as a headliner; he’ll be joined by the likes of Leon Bridges, Reneé Rapp, Young the Giant, Luke Hemmings, Cannons, Ric Wilson, Madi Diaz and more.

Then, country singer Tyler Childers will lead the second day. Other acts announced to play that day include Trey Anastasio (of Phish) and Classic TAB, Khruangbin, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Jessie Murph, d4vd and Bad Rabbits, amongst others.

To round off the festival, The Killers will headline the last day. They will play along with Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Royel Otis and more.

Last year’s edition saw a slew of headliners including Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Paramore, The National, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette.

We ventured to Foo Fighters’ set at the festival, which we gave four stars: “To say the Foo Fighters are reinvigorated would be to suggest that they were somehow on the wane before, but the new dimension and momentum Freese adds to their sound lends them a slickness and weight that will surely see them remaining a rock’n’roll mainstay.”

More acts are soon to be announced.