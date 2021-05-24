Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have teased their upcoming Verzuz battle, saying that the competition is going to be “bigger than life”.

Verzuz is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Triller.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

“This shit gon’ be bigger than life,” Bow Wow told Soulja Boy in an Instagram Live ahead of the battle, which takes place on June 26. “I’m happy to celebrate with you cause I was telling Tim, I don’t know nobody … they was throwing O in there, I saw a lot of Omarion, but that’s my brother. He’s an R&B singer. I’d like to see O go against Mario, me personally.”

He added: “Me and you brother make so much sense. We’ve been on tour together, me and you got a whole muthafuckin’ mixtape together, me and you got a hit record together. We on tour right now! And on top of that, you got a hot new record out.”

Back in March, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz signed a deal to be streamed through Triller, with Wu-Tang Clan MCs Raekwon and Ghostface Killah going head to head in the first battle streamed on the platform.

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo and many more.

Last month, fans remembered the late DMX by sharing footage from his 2020 Verzuz battle.

In July 2020, the legend took part in the rap battle series, going up against Snoop Dogg for one of the most-viewed instalments in the series at the time.

The battle broke viewing records for Verzuz, with more than 525,000 concurrent viewers on Instagram and over 2million viewers overall. On Apple Music, it drew in more than 600,000 concurrent viewers and over 1.4million overall.