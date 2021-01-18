Bow Wow responds to criticism after performing to packed nightclub crowd

Bow Wow has responded to the backlash he faced after a video showed him performing to a crowded nightclub in Houston, Texas, as the U.S. continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage posted to social media showed the star performing ‘Like You’ to a largely maskless crowd at Houston’s Cle nightclub – despite the venue’s official policy website stating that masks are required inside the venue.

He was criticised by famous faces including actor Zach Braff, who shared the video and wrote: “I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow.”

Responding to the backlash, Bow Wow claimed he had followed Covid-19 protocols until he began the performance.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

“Man I been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on,” he wrote in a series of since deleted tweets.

“I promise my mask i wore in the club up until i got on the mic. That simple. Keep sanitiser on me at all times (sic).”

The rapper also claimed that he was tested for Covid-19 “twice” ahead of the gig.

Discussing different Covid restrictions across the U.S., he added: “Man Texas is open. Atl (Atlanta) is open. I cant help I live in a city where we been open since last spring.”

It comes as America continues to be one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus, having registered over 407,000 deaths at the time of writing.