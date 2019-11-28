Boy Better Know rapper Frisco has unveiled new track ‘Cool Nuh’, which sees him joining forces with Spragga Benz – check out the NME exclusive below.

The latest track from the grime hero is taken from his upcoming third album and sees him heading into dancehall territory with Jamaican DJ Spragga Benz – a leading pioneer of the genre.

“It’s dancehall inspired with a UK twist using traditional grime sounds. A great merge if I do say myself,” Frisco told NME of the new track.

Frisco also confirmed that he’s busy at work on a new album – which will be his first album since 2016’s ‘System Killer’.

Describing his ongoing work on the album, Frisco said: “It’s had its up and downs in terms of being indecisive with songs and sometimes overthinking things.

“I’m trying to make this album perfect and I’m my own biggest critic, but with that being said at this point I’m totally happy with the music I have now. I’ve had time to tweak things, work with artists I’ve never worked with before, and really just soak in the music.”

He added: “The new single isn’t the typical 140bpm grime song, but doesn’t sound out of place on the album or out of character for me if you know me as an artist.”

Last year, Boy Better Know picked up the Innovation Award at the NME Awards.