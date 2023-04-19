Boy George and Culture Club announce 2023 North American tour

Boy George and Culture Club have announced details of their upcoming ‘The Letting It Go Show’ North American tour starting this summer. Check out the dates and ticket information below.

The 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows and will kick off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida with support from Howard Jones and Berlin. The tour will be making stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Dallas then ends in Concord, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 21 at 10am local time, but fans can purchase them a day earlier with the Live Nation pre-sale. The pre-sale begins on Thursday April 20 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and more information.

It’s a Miracle! We’re hitting the road this summer for The Letting It Go Show featuring Howard Jones and Berlin, and we CANNOT WAIT to see you there. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 21 at 10AM local! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/6aAILZYcTd — Culture Club (@RealCultureClub) April 18, 2023

Led by the charismatic Boy George, Culture Club dominated the 1980s music scene with hits such as ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya’, ‘Miss Me Blind’, and ‘Church Of The Poison Mind’,

After the group’s break-up in 1987, frontman Boy George began a solo career, releasing nine studio albums. His 1992 cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ ‘The Crying Game’ became a hit in the US peaking at Number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In other news, last month, The Lottery Winners released their single ’Let Me Down’ featuring Boy George.

In a interview with NME, The Lottery Winners’ frontman Thom Rylance shared: “George’s voice on ‘Let Me Down’ is chilling. I get goosebumps hearing it. I was supposed to sing the second verse, but George sang it all. I thought: ‘I can’t delete Boy George’s vocal and put mine on instead. Obviously not!’ I’m in the background somewhere instead.”

Recently, Boy George and his Culture Club bandmates agreed to pay £1.75million to their ex-drummer Jon Moss over lost profits.

Moss had brought legal action against the band’s lead singer Boy George, guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig following his alleged expulsion by their manager in September 2018 after 37 years of playing together.