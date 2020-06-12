Boy George defends controversial pronouns comments: “Our lives are being run by the internet”

Boy George has defended his controversial stance after he previously faced criticism for dismissing gender pronouns.

The former Culture Club singer faced a backlash earlier this year when he tweeted “leave your pronouns at the door”, before going on to describe preferred pronouns as a “modern form of attention-seeking”.

In a new clip from Billboard‘s Pride Summit & Pride Prom, the singer says his comments were taken out of context due to vigilant “policing” online.

“There is a lot of bullying online, like: ‘You have to do this, you have to do that,'” he said.

“There is this sense that our lives are being run by the internet.”

Despite being labelled transphobic, George went on to claim that he shares mutual objectives with the trans and non-binary community.

“I’ve been gay for a long time,” he said. “I see the world has changed a lot, and that’s what I wanted! I wanted people to be able to be free to identify as whoever they want.”

It comes after he previously revealed he has written “six or seven albums” worth of music during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, the Culture Club singer said he has been incredibly productive during self-isolation.

“I’ve written so much music I’ve got enough for six or seven albums,” he revealed, before admitting that he’s not confident that the quality of all the new material is up to scratch.

Elsewhere in the interview, George revealed why he didn’t perform at Live Aid 35 years on from the iconic charity concert.

The singer said he didn’t take to the stage at the Wembley Stadium show because he was “otherwise engaged chemically”.