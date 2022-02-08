Boy George launches first ever NFT collection

Boy George has announced the launch of an NFT collection titled CryptoQueenz, which has been created to mark the release of seven new songs.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the musician will be unveiling 9,999 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the CryptoQueenz site and OpenSea from March 1. Each NFT will include the face of the famous Boy George artwork ‘Scarman’, combined with his renowned hat collection.

Sales from each of the NFTs will also support the LGBTQ+ community, with two per cent of the proceeds going to the Elton John Aids Foundation and Shelter. It has also been announced that royalties will be given in perpetuity from the sale of each NFT long into the future.

“As a creator and artist I’ve long been interested in the different mediums which can act as a canvas for self-expression,” Boy George said. “NFTs and digital art are a great example of this and help to democratise the stuffy art world for everyone.

I hope this project will help to bring a little colour and joy into everyone’s lives whilst helping to support the LGBTQ+ community which I’m very proud to be a part of.”

I am the original avatar – to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and my love of hats, I am launching 9,999 NFT’s, all designed by moi 👑 👑 Go and follow @thecryptoqueenz and read about it below 🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/nGHEPFnbWe@thecryptoqueenz #NFT — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 8, 2022

Boy George previously expressed his interest in NFTs last year when he signed a deal with cryptocurrency trading site Crypto.com to produce content for their new NFT platform.

“I think life turned me into art,” Boy George said of the deal. “My role models were both artistic types and hard-working types. I’ve painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sounds like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac.

“Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I’m mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced.”

In other recent news, an NFT of Paul McCartney‘s handwritten notes for ‘Hey Jude’ sold for over $76,000 (£56,136).

Last month, John Lennon‘s eldest son Julian launched a special range of NFTs containing digitised pieces of Lennon and Beatles memorabilia from his personal collection. The auction took place yesterday (February 7), with six available NFTs selling for a combined total of $158,720 (£117,236).

Each item in the auction was presented as an audio-visual collectable, with Julian Lennon also providing narration as well as accompanying imagery of the item in question.