After ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Rocketman’, Boy George is now getting his own biopic too

Boy George is the latest star to get his own biopic, following on from those for Queen and Elton John.

According to Deadline, Sacha Gervasi is writing and producing a feature film based on the Culture Club frontman’s life.

Currently untitled, the film will reportedly follow his life growing up in an Irish working-class family and chart his rise to fame with Culture Club. Speaking to Deadline, Gervasi described Boy George as “a trailblazer and a true original.”

He added: “In the London clubs of the ’80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs.

“As you can imagine, George’s life story is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring. I’m both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”

In an interview with NME last year, Boy George reflected on his time in Culture Club.

“I came out of punk, you know,” he said. “What led me into the whole concept of doing a band was watching Steve Strange jumping on stage at The Vortex with Generation X and watching The Slits and all these kind of bands. It was that sort of exciting punk DIY culture that spawned what became new romanticism.”

He continued: “Bands are like families, and it’s fine so long as you have those moments where you go, ‘OK, I know why I’m working with you’. When you have those jolts, it’s quite a nice thing. You go, ‘I don’t hate you really. I’ll hate you tomorrow, but today I love you.’ And we’re still learning to communicate with each other. I work a lot on myself. I talk to myself a lot about my behaviour. But sometimes it’s necessary to kick off to say no.”