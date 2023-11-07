Boy George to join Broadway cast of ‘Moulin Rouge’ in 2024

Boy George is set to join the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway in 2024.

The Culture Club star revealed that he will be stepping into the role of Harold Zidler in the show, the fabulous owner of the Moulin Rouge club.

He announced the news while speaking on the TODAY show Monday (November 6) about his new memoir Karma (out November 9) when he shared that he would be joining the Tony Award-winning cast.

Advertisement

“Just being part of an ensemble is really fun,” he said. “You can’t have an ego, because there’s too many people. It’s about fitting in, especially because everyone’s been doing this show for a while. So, hopefully, they’re going to teach me.”

The show will mark Boy George’s return to the stage, after debuting his original musical Taboo on the West End in 2002 before taking it to Broadway the following year.

Set against the New Romantic nightclub scene in London, the show featured original music from George and was nominated for four Tony Awards in 2004.

During his talk show appearance, the star also reflected on his career, including the 1983 hit ‘Karma Chameleon’. “The funny thing, when you first get famous, even though you have no experience, you become an expert on what’s going to be a hit,” George said. “And I was like, ‘This will be a hit’. And I was actually right.”

“It’s like an earworm, that song,” he added.

Advertisement

Boy George and Culture Club recently finished a 2023 North American tour across the summer. The singer also featured on The Lottery Winners‘ new single, ’Let Me Down’ in March.

Earlier this year, George and his Culture Club bandmates agreed to pay £1.75million to their ex-drummer Jon Moss over lost profits.

Moss had brought legal action against lead singer George, guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig following his alleged expulsion by their manager in September 2018 after 37 years of playing together.

In other news, George recently revealed that he’s a fan of Napalm Death.