Boy George to release new music and art as NFT

Boy George is the latest artist to release work as non-fungible tokens (NFT), with exclusive music and visual art on its way.

The musician has signed a deal with cryptocurrency trading site Crypto.com to produce content for their new NFT platform.

“I think life turned me into art,” Boy George said of the deal. “My role models were both artistic types and hard working types. I’ve painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac.

Advertisement

“Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I’m mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced.”

Other artists to join Crypto.com’s initiative include Snoop Dogg, viral sea shanty singer Nathan Evans, and Lionel Richie.

NFTs have quickly become a presence in the music industry and beyond in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Kings Of Leon released their new album ‘When You See Yourself’ as NFTs.

Other artists getting involved include Grimes, who recently auctioned off 10 exclusive pieces of NFT crypto art – dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1 – over a 48-hour period, and Halsey.

Last week, Aphex Twin sold a piece, titled afx\/weirdcore\blockscanner, as an NFT for £90,000, and pledged to spend some of the money on offsetting the carbon footprint of the deal.