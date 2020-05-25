Boy George has revealed that he’s written “six or seven albums” worth of music during the coronavirus lockdown

Speaking on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, the Culture Club singer said he has been incredibly productive during self-isolation.

“I’ve written so much music I’ve got enough for six or seven albums,” he revealed, before admitting that he’s not confident that the quality of all the new material is up to scratch.

“I’m not saying every single thing is good, but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called ­Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies,” George explained. “I own copyright with them. It’s a new experience for me to own music.”

He continued: “I don’t own any of the stuff I did in the 80s – the publishers can do what they want with it and they do do what they want with it.

Speaking about Culture Club’s chart-topping single ‘Karma Chameleon’, he told Theroux that “not only do I not own it, they can change the lyrics, give it to a burger shop.”

“They have done that,” he said. “They did a version of ‘Karma ­Chameleon’ that was about carrots and peas. Of course we see money from it but I’d pay them not to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, George revealed why he didn’t perform at Live Aid, 35 years after the iconic charity concert.

The singer said he didn’t take to the stage at the Wembley Stadium show because he was “otherwise engaged chemically.”