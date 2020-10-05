Boy Pablo has discussed his rapid rise to fame, and why he turned down the opportunity to sign a major record deal, in an extensive new interview.

Speaking to NME, the musician, aka Chilean-Norwegian singer songwriter Nicolas Muñoz, explained why he’s committed to his self-run label 777 Music.

“When the labels came knocking, that was when I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is really blowing up for me now’,” Muñoz said.

“We just kept our cool because I think a lot of people just rush into whatever seems OK or good. We knew that we wanted to do this on our own. We’ve been doing this on our own and we don’t want anyone to take over what we’ve built up until now.”

He went on to describe it as “the best decision we’ve ever made because now we’re in control of everything. I always hear these stories of artists who don’t own their own creative activity. I think that’s a weird position to be in.”

He also admitted that “It’s more work being independent right now, definitely. We have to do everything ourselves and there’s nobody to pay the studio rent, the mixes or the mastering for me.

“It’s a lot more information to take in but also that’s what I want, even though it can be stressful at times, because then I’m in control of everything.”

Muñoz is gearing up for the release of his debut album ‘Wachito Rico’, which is out on October 23 via 777 Music.

Last month, he shared the airy new single ‘Leave Me Alone’, which followed previous tracks ‘Hey Girl’, ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’, ‘Rest Up’ and ‘Honey’.