Boy Pablo shares new track ‘Rest Up’ ahead of releasing debut album

Boy Pablo has shared the new track ‘Rest Up’, the latest offering from his upcoming debut album ‘Wachito Rico’. Check it out below.
The laid-back effort from the rising Norwegian bedroom star, real name Nicolas Muñoz, comes ahead of the record’s arrival on October 23 via Norwegian label 777 Music.
It follows on from a pair of new songs called ‘Hey Girl’ and ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’, which he released in May.
Boy Pablo has also announced that he’ll head out on an extensive European tour next year, with the dates in full below.
MARCH 2021
2 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen
3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
4 – Berlin, Germany – SO36
6 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum
7 – Prague – Czech Republic – Futurum
8 – Vienna, Austria – Flex
9 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvárium
10 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali
11 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo
12 – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise
13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg main hall
14 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
16 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2
17 – Bristol, UK – Motion
18 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall
19 – Glasgow, UK – QMU Glasgow University
20 – Dublin, Ireland – Opium
22 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
24 – London, UK – Location TBA*
25 – Spain, Barcelona – Sala Apolo
26 – Madrid, Spain – Sala But
27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Capitolio
28 – Braga, Portugal – Location TBA
In June, he also shared the video for ‘Hey Girl’, which featured unlikely narration by Tiger King star Rick Kirkham.
The clip sees Boy Pablo assuming the alter-ego of Wachito Rico, with Kirkham providing a constant stream of narration as he goes about his day-to-day life.
Earlier this year, he also shared a cover of Arctic Monkeys’ song ‘Piledriver Waltz’ that he performed for the Verftet Online Music Festival.