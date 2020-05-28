Boy Pablo shares pair of new songs after hosting listening party

Norwegian internet sensation Boy Pablo has released a pair of new songs called ‘Hey Girl’ and ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’ – listen to them below.

Announced last week, ‘Hey Girl’ arrived after Pablo hosted an online listening party for the new single earlier tonight (May 28).

“damn it’s really out now,” Pablo said of the new song on Twitter.

damn it’s really out now — BoY pAbLo (@soypablo777) May 28, 2020

The singer-songwriter shared another new song called ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’, featuring guest vocals from Andrea.

Listen to both of the new songs below:

Whether ‘Hey Girl’ or ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’ will land on a full-length project is not yet known. Boy Pablo’s last project was 2018’s ‘Soy Pablo’ EP.

Last month, Boy Pablo shared a cover of Arctic Monkeys song ‘Piledriver Waltz’ that he performed for the Verftet Online Music Festival.

The Norwegian internet sensation joined a lineup that included the likes of Aurora, Enslaved and Datarock.

Armed with an acoustic guitar and donning socks and sandals, Pablo offered up a cover of ‘Piledriver Waltz’, taken from Arctic Monkeys’ 2011 album ‘Suck It And See’, which he performed in front of a green screen that displayed a family deer wandering in the snow.