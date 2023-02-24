Boygenius announce debut UK shows – including huge outdoor London gig

Boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – have announced their debut UK gigs.

The band, who formed for a self-titled EP in 2018 and will release debut album ‘The Record’ next month, will play two UK shows this summer.

On August 20, they will play a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park, joined by MUNA and Ethel Cain, with the latter also playing with them two days later at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday, March 3. You can buy your tickets here.

‘The Record’ is due out on March 31 via Polydor / Interscope Records and is available to pre-order here. The album’s first three singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’ were released last month upon the album’s announcement.

It was also revealed recently that Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for the indie supergroup. Stewart’s previous credits as a director include a video for a live, reworked version of Chvrches‘ ‘Down Side of Me’ that was released in 2017.

Ahead of the UK shows, Boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and April 22, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

They are also set to headline the new RE:set concert series in the United States, which sees three headline acts – Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy – travel round the country with a stacked support bill for gigs across June 2023.

Joining Boygenius at their shows will be Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

Since the release of their 2018 EP, the trio teamed up on Bridgers track ‘Graceland Too’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’ as well as providing backing vocals on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, a track from the debut solo album by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams. In 2021, they also performed together on the song ‘Favor’ from Baker’s third album, ‘Little Oblivions’.