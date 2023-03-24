Boygenius announce global listening events and intimate London show

Boygenius have announced an intimate London show and a series of global listening events.

The indie trio – comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – will be hosting the worldwide events in anticipation of their upcoming debut album, ‘The Record’.

Taking place next Tuesday (March 28), over 100 independent record stores across the world will present an exclusive preview of Boygenius’ first record for fans. The official release date for the album is set for March 31. Find the full list of locations here.

Advertisement

Alongside the global listening events launched, Boygenius have also added an additional, unique show to their list of upcoming UK tour dates.

The tour marks the supergroup’s first-ever UK run of headline performances – and now they will also be performing an intimate, acoustic set in Kingston. Find all UK dates below.

Presented in association with Banquet Records, the gig will take place at Pryzm on August 24, the same week that they will play a landmark date at London’s Gunnersbury Park. Support for the show comes from MUNA and Ethel Cain, and tickets are available now.

AUGUST

20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

22 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall (with Ethel Cain)

24 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

25-27 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

Earlier this month, Boygenius shared ‘Not Strong Enough’, the latest single taken from their upcoming LP. The track followed the first three surprise singles – ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’ – which were released at the beginning of the year.

The trio debuted a live rendition of ‘Not Strong Enough’, on March 1, when they performed as part of the annual Tibet House Benefit concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. This marked their first live show in four years.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, ahead of the 2023 SXSW festival last week, the indie girl band also surprised fans with an unexpected performance at Austin Airport. Check out footage of the moment below.

NME just landed at #SXSW and we were greeted by a surprise boygenuis performance at Austin’s airport It’s going to be a great week 🤠@xboygeniusx pic.twitter.com/03uJ7NVSo3 — NME (@NME) March 14, 2023

‘The Album’ marks Boygenius’ first full-length album and follows on from their self-titled EP, which was released in 2018. At the time, NME gave the debut a five-star review, stating: “it would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.

Alongside their UK tour dates, Bridgers, Baker and Dacus are set to embark on a series of North American headline shows. They will also perform at festivals including Coachella and the Connect Festival in Edinburgh. Find tickets for upcoming shows here.