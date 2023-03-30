Boygenius announce new film directed by Kristen Stewart

Boygenius are releasing a new film directed by Kristen Stewart tonight (March 31) – get all the details on The Film below.

The new movie from Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus will be released alongside the trio’s highly anticipated debut album ‘The Record’, and comes after Stewart was touted to direct three of the band’s music videos.

The Film will land at 5am BST on April 1 (that’s midnight on the East Coast of the USA), and fans can wait for the premiere and see its poster below.

‘The Record’ is also out at midnight, with a five-star NME review saying: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

“Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

This week, Boygenius also announced details of a full headline tour of North America for 2023 – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

APRIL 2023

12 – Pomona, CA, Fox Theater

15 – Indio, CA, Coachella

22 – Indio, CA, Coachella

JUNE 2023

2 – San Diego, CA, Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

3 – Los Angeles, CA, Brookside at the Rosebowl !

4 – Stanford, CA, Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

6 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre *

8 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

9 – Dallas, TX, Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

10 – New Orleans, LA, City Park !

11 – Atlanta, GA, Central Park !

13 – Asheville, NC, ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

14 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

16 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion !

17 – New York, NY, Forest Hills Stadium !

18 – Boston, MA, The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

20 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE +

21 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage ^+

23 – Columbus, OH, Kemba Live! Festival !

24 – Chicago, IL, Riis Park !

25 – Nashville, TN, Centennial Park !

JULY 2023

28 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Amphitheater % =

29 – George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

30 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

AUGUST 2023

1 – Bonner, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

2 – Boise, ID, Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

3 – Salt Lake City, UT, Library Square =

5 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

20 – London, UK, Gunnersbury Park (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

22 – Halifax, UK, Piece Hall (with Ethel Cain)

24 – Kingston, UK, Pryzm (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

25-27 – Edinburgh, UK, Connect Festival

! as part of the Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Bartees Strange and Dijon

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

After the US tour, Boygenius will then play their first ever UK shows in August, including a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park with MUNA and Ethel Cain and a newly announced acoustic gig in Kingston.