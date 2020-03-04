Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker – are set to feature on the upcoming debut solo album from Paramore‘s Hayley Williams.

The album, ‘Petals For Armor’, is set to come out on May 8, and Williams released the first half of it last month.

The Boygenius news was confirmed in a new interview with Williams in The New York Times.

Speaking about Williams’ relationship with Julien Baker, which Baker says was forged by “being raised culturally Christian in the South then coming into the world [of music],” the article says: “Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — the trio boygenius — provide backing vocals on a “Petals for Armor” song about “wilted women” moving toward the light.”

Boygenius released their self-titled debut EP at the end of 2018, with a five-star NME review calling it “an astonishing record that leaves you yearning for more.”

‘”Boygenius’ would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days,” the review stated.

“Nowhere is that truer than on closing track ‘Ketchum, ID’, which Bridgers initially brought to Dacus and Baker as a rough idea that she didn’t think would become much. 20 minutes later they had fashioned it into its current form – a stunning, sombre ode to the loneliness of spending your life on the road.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams describes the new album as “like a beginning. Whereas honestly, months before we released [2017 Paramore album] ‘After Laughter’, it felt like an ending.”

Williams has previously discussed ‘Petals For Armor’, saying: “The way for me to protect myself best is to be vulnerable.”

‘Simmer’, the debut track from the album, was released back in January. An NME review of the song called it “a dark, twisted pop curveball,” adding: “The pop sensibilities of latter-day Paramore are loosely felt on ‘Simmer’, with the verses skipping along with the same bounce as ‘After Laughter’, before they proceed to head down a darker path.

“The main feeling here, though, is of newness, and ‘Simmer’ serves as a clean slate that shows Hayley Williams to be capable of producing a whole different kind of wonder.”