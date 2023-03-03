Boygenius, Fred Again.., Primal Scream to headline Scotland’s Connect Festival 2023

Boygenius, Fred Again.. and Primal Scream are set to headline Connect Festival 2023 – see the line-up so far below.

The three-day event is due to take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland between August 25-27. Various weekend and day ticket options are on sale now – buy yours here.

Primal Scream will top the bill on the Friday night with their special ‘Screamadelica’ set before Fred Again… close out the main stage on Saturday and Sunday evening, respectively.

Other acts on the line-up include Franz Ferdinand, RAYE, Loyle Carner, Future Islands, Róisín Murphy, MUNA, Confidence Man, Public Service Broadcasting, Friendly Fires and Kelly Lee Owens.

Organisers promise that there’s “more to come” for Connect 2023 including comedy, spoken word, talks and live podcasts, as well as some secret sets and details on the event’s wellness programme.

Check out the announcement post below.

Boygenius – the trio comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – will release their debut studio album, ‘The Record’, on March 31 via Polydor/Interscope (pre-order here).

The band are scheduled to play their first-ever UK shows in London and Halifax shortly before their appearance at Connect Festival. Boygenius will also perform at Coachella 2023 next month.

Fred Again.. dropped the latest instalment of his ongoing diaristic album series, ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’, last October. The record landed at Number 28 on NME‘s best 50 albums of 2022 list.

In a five-star review of the producer’s gig in Brixton in December, NME said that “Fred again.., the conductor of it all, has arrived as a true star”.