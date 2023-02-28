Boygenius join Tibet House benefit concert line-up

Boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – have been added to this year’s Tibet House US benefit concert bill.

The event, which is set to go ahead tomorrow night (March 1) in New York’s Carnegie Hall, will also see performances from composer and event artistic director Philip Glass, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, and Arooj Aftab.

Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arden Wohl will be the event’s honorary chairs. You can purchase tickets here.

This will be the third time Bridgers has performed at the event after previously playing in 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s line-up was a virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic and featured performances from Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith, and Anderson again.

Boygenius, who formed for a self-titled EP in 2018 and will release debut album ‘The Record’ next month, will play two UK shows this summer.

On August 20, they will play a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park, joined by MUNA and Ethel Cain, with the latter also playing with them two days later at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (March 3). You can buy your tickets here.

Boygenius are also set to perform at Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and 22. This year’s edition of the festival will be headlined by Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny.

Meanwhile ‘The Record’ is due out on March 31 via Polydor / Interscope Records and is available to pre-order here. The album’s first three singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’ were released last month upon the album’s announcement.