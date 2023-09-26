boygenius announce new EP, ‘The Rest’

Indie-rock supergroup boygenius have announced a new EP, ‘The Rest’, due for release this October – find out more below.

Today (September 26), the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker took to social media to announce the upcoming EP, confirming its release date, announcing pre-orders and teasing its track list.

See the post below.

Advertisement

‘The Rest’ is set for release on Friday, October 13 and will contain four songs, one of which is titled ‘Black Hole’. The three remaining songs have yet to be revealed. The upcoming project is also now available for pre-save on streaming platforms.

boygenius’ ‘The Rest’ EP will also be available on limited edition yellow 10″ vinyl and CD – get your copies here.

‘The Rest’ comes after boygenius released their debut album ‘The Record’ in March. The album scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Erica Campbell, who wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

Campbeell continued: “Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

boygenius most recently released an animated music video for ‘Cool With It’ earlier this month. The Lauren Tsai-directed video features gothic-themes. Tsai said of the video: “‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is Boygenius.”