Watch boygenius give new track ‘Black Hole’ its live debut

Indie supergroup boygenius have premiered a new song, ‘Black Hole’, live – watch footage of the performance below.

Yesterday (September 26), the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker performed the new track live for the first time ever after announcing their upcoming EP, ‘The Rest’.

While the track has yet to receive its official release on streaming platforms, it has been confirmed as one of the four songs to make up the group’s upcoming EP.

Watch fan-shot footage of boygenius performing ‘Black Hole’ live for the first time ever below.

‘The Rest’ is set for release on Friday, October 13. The three remaining songs on the upcoming project have yet to be revealed. boygenius’ ‘The Rest’ EP will also be available on limited edition yellow 10″ vinyl and CD – get your copies here.

‘The Rest’ comes after boygenius released their debut album ‘The Record’ in March. The album scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Erica Campbell, who wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

Campbell continued: “Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”