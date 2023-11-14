Boygenius on LGBTQ+ representation at 2024 Grammys: “It would also be super cool if more queer people had their full rights”

Boygenius have reflected on the positive LGBTQ+ representation across the 2024 Grammy nominations.

The supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – were nominated for six 2024 Grammys awards last week, including Album and Record Of The Year for ‘The Record’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’, respectively.

Bridgers also earned a seventh nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her SZA collaboration ‘Ghost In The Machine’.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Boygenius reflected on their nominations and shared their thoughts on the wider LGBTQ+ representation across all the nominees like Victoria Monét, Miley Cyrus and Brandy Clark.

When asked what it means to see that kind of representation in the nominations, Baker replied: “It’s cool, because when you’re saying ‘this class of people,’ or ‘this demographic of folks’ … it’s like, if there’s enough people that fit that category within the organisation, it stops becoming a novelty.”

Bridgers added “or even just as much of a commodity”, to which Baker replied: “Exactly, it allows all of those people to be individuated more.”

Dacus continued: “It would be so sick if the way all queer people were treated got more normal too. Like, we have a friend that, during Pride Month, said, ‘It’s cool to see the rainbow on this Shell gas station sign. Why am I still getting looked at funny as a trans woman walking around?’ Like, it’s cool that there’s more queer people getting nominated for Grammys, but it would also be super cool if more queer people had their full rights and were treated like people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band joked that they were “gonna have to fight Dave Grohl” in the parking lot after they were nominated in the same category. The Foo Fighters frontman played drums for the band’s song ‘Satanist’ during their Halloween Hollywood Bowl show last month.

The band’s debut album ‘The Record’ came out in March of this year, which NME described as an “instant classic” in a five-star review. It added: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen.”

Meanwhile, Boygenius channelled The Beatles during their recent Saturday Night Live performance.