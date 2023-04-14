Boygenius play all of their songs at ‘The Tour’ warm-up show

Boygenius have performed their entire collection of songs at their latest warm-up show in California. Check out footage from the gig and the full setlist below.

Taking place at the Fox Theatre in Pomona, California on Wednesday (April 12), the gig was held as a warm-up show before the supergroup hit the road in celebration of their latest album, ‘The Record’.

Kicking off with a shortened version of ‘Without You Without Them’, taken from their new full-length LP, the trio – which is comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – then launched into fan-favourite ‘$20’.

From there, they treated the audience to a rendition of every single track from the new release — including songs ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’, which NME listed as standout moments in the album.

As well as performing the recently released LP in full, Dacus, Bridgers and Baker also included ‘Souvenir’, ‘Salt In The Wound’ and ‘Me & My Dog’ in the main body of the set – tracks taken from their self-titled 2018 EP.

Remaining songs from the debut release – ‘Bite The Hand’, ‘Ketchum, ID’ and ‘Stay Down’ – were also played during the encore, meaning that the trio performed their entire discography at the show.

Check out fan-captured footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

🎥 | boygenius performing 'True Blue' ✨pic.twitter.com/KDkOznoF0v — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) April 13, 2023

lucy while boygenius were performing souvenir tonight via cantaffordt0! #TheTourPomona pic.twitter.com/dcy0evQNKR — boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) April 13, 2023

🎥 | boygenius performing $20 tonight!pic.twitter.com/VvKzhLmUDq — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) April 13, 2023

Boygenius performing Ketchum ID acoustic tonight in Pomona! pic.twitter.com/7Si4lGj7Zl — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 13, 2023

Boygenius setlist:

1. ‘Without You Without Them’ (Live debut)

2. ‘$20’ (Live debut)

3. ‘Satanist’ (Live debut)

4. ‘Emily I’m Sorry’

5. ‘True Blue’

6. ‘Cool About It’

7. ‘Souvenir’

8. ‘Me & My Dog’

9. ‘Leonard Cohen’ (Live debut)

10. ‘We’re In Love’

11. ‘Anti‐Curse’ (Live debut)

12. ‘Letter To An Old Poet’

13. ‘Not Strong Enough’

14. ‘Salt in the Wound’

Encore

15. ‘Bite the Hand’

16. ‘Revolution 0’ (Live debut)

17. ‘Stay Down’

18. ‘Ketchum, ID’ (Sung without mics)

Boygenius’ ‘The Tour’ will begin with a performance at Coachella this weekend (performing on April 15 and April 22), before embarking on a series of headline dates throughout June, July and August.

This includes over 20 performances in North America and two shows in Canada. Later this autumn, the supergroup will also perform a series of live shows in the UK, including a show at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 20. Find dates and remaining tickets here.

Reviewing Boygenius’ album last month, NME wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen.”

It also added: “Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”