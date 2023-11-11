Boygenius say they’re ready to “fight Dave Grohl in the parking lot” after Grammy nominations

Boygenius have opened up about their Grammy nominations, joking that they’re “gonna have to fight Dave Grohl” in the parking lot after they were nominated in the same category.

The official Grammys YouTube hosted a livestream yesterday (November 10), with the winners set to be announced at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Boygenius – made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – were nominated for six Grammys including Album and Record of the Year for ‘The Record’, which NME described as an “instant classic” in a five-star review. Bridgers was also nominated for a seventh Grammy for her work on ‘Ghost in the Machine’ with SZA.

Speaking to Billboard ahead of their stint on Saturday Night Live with Timothée Chalamet tonight (November 11), the trio reflected on their nominations – including being in the same category as Foo Fighters for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

When asked how they felt about it, Bridgers said “pretty dope” but then joked “I think we’re gonna have to fight Dave Grohl in the parking lot.”

Baker agreed, saying “we should do that. We should challenge him to beef,” before Dacus added: “I’ve seen in-person how hard he hits the drums; I’m not gonna fight Dave Grohl. His arms are something else. Like, he’s got the muscle and he’s scrappy.”



When the interviewer asked Baker and Dacus how they felt about being nominated for the first time, Baker said: “this is a thing that is completely not able to be conceptualised. Like, this is a fake dream, almost. You’re like, ‘One day, I’m gonna hit the big time.’ And then we play The Wiltern, and it’s like, ‘Okay, cool, that seems pretty good and achievable.’ And then we got nominated for a Grammy, and I’m like, ‘That’s actually what people fake aspire to.'”

Dacus added she felt like she needed “a whole new bucket list” while Bridgers went on to say that “we haven’t fully processed [it].” She continued: “I haven’t even had a single private thought about how sick this is yet…But it’s been really cool. We all got to FaceTime special people in our lives.”

The band recently released their EP, ‘The Rest’, which NME described as “compelling”.

In other Grammys news, the 2024 edition of the Grammys could also see Taylor Swift make history. With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category.

If she wins, Swift would become the first to earn the honour four times. She’s currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three victories.