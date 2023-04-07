Boygenius score their first UK Number One album with ‘The Record’

Boygenius have scored their first UK Number One album with their debut LP ‘The Record’.

The trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – beat off competition from DMA’S new album ‘How Many Dreams?’ to claim the top spot.

They have also claimed the top spot on this week’s official UK vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

‘The Record’ scored five stars and was described by NME as “the instant classic we were hoping for” and the “indie rock supergroup elevates their songwriting by combining the best parts of their artistry.”

The review added: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd‘s 2021 greatest hits collection ‘The Highlights’ also went back in at Number Four this week and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s collaborative single ‘Miracle’ also went straight in at Number One in the official UK singles chart.

It is Harris’ 11th Number One hit and Goulding’s fourth.

Meanwhile, Boygenius recently announced details of a full headline tour of North America for 2023. Any remaining tickets can be bought here.

The band will then play their first-ever UK shows in August, including a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park with MUNA and Ethel Cain, and a recently announced acoustic gig in Kingston.