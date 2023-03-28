Boygenius share North American 2023 headline tour dates

Boygenius have announced details of a full headline tour of North America for 2023 – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The indie trio – comprised of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – will release their debut album ‘The Record’ on Friday (March 31) and head out on tour later this year.

After the band surprised fans with an unexpected performance at Austin Airport during SXSW, they have now revealed tour dates beginning in early June and running through until August.

Advertisement

Dates on the tour begin with shows as part of the Re:Set concert series in June, with support from Clairo, Bartees Strange and Dijon.

Strange will also support at a handful of the other tour dates, with other acts playing with Boygenius including Carly Rae Jepsen and Broken Social Scene.

The tour begins with two Coachella gigs and a warm-up show in Pomona, California, before beginning in earnest in June.

Presale tickets for the new gigs go on sale at 10am local time on March 29 here with the code ‘NOTSTRONG’. General sale tickets will then be available here from noon local time on Friday, March 31.

After the US tour, Boygenius will then play their first ever UK shows in August, including a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park with MUNA and Ethel Cain and a newly announced acoustic gig in Kingston.

See those dates alongside full details of the new North American shows below.

Advertisement

APRIL 2023

12 – Pomona, CA, Fox Theater

15 – Indio, CA, Coachella

22 – Indio, CA, Coachella

JUNE 2023

2 – San Diego, CA, Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

3 – Los Angeles, CA, Brookside at the Rosebowl !

4 – Stanford, CA, Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

6 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre *

8 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

9 – Dallas, TX, Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

10 – New Orleans, LA, City Park !

11 – Atlanta, GA, Central Park !

13 – Asheville, NC, ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

14 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

16 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion !

17 – New York, NY, Forest Hills Stadium !

18 – Boston, MA, The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

20 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE +

21 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage ^+

23 – Columbus, OH, Kemba Live! Festival !

24 – Chicago, IL, Riis Park !

25 – Nashville, TN, Centennial Park !

JULY 2023

28 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Amphitheater % =

29 – George, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

30 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

AUGUST 2023

1 – Bonner, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

2 – Boise, ID, Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

3 – Salt Lake City, UT, Library Square =

5 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

20 – London, UK, Gunnersbury Park (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

22 – Halifax, UK, Piece Hall (with Ethel Cain)

24 – Kingston, UK, Pryzm (with MUNA and Ethel Cain)

25-27 – Edinburgh, UK, Connect Festival

! as part of the Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Bartees Strange and Dijon

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

Reviewing Boygenius’ debut album ‘The Record’, NME wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

“Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”