Boygenius tease custom guitar made with Gretsch

Boygenius have teased their custom-made guitar in collaboration with musical instrument manufacturer Gretsch.

The supergroup – comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – took to their official Instagram account today (January 25), to tease their collaboration with Gretsch. They shared a photo of the neck of the guitar with one of each member’s hands on it. The neck features the three of cups on the fretboard which resembles one of the matching tattoos the group has together.

“Boygenius x @officialgretsch coming soon,” read the caption. Gretsch also posted a photo of the guitar on their Instagram account. It shows the back of the neck with the band’s name on the head.

At the time of writing, details of the guitar are scarce. No features, price or release date has been announced.

The band are no strangers to Grestch. Bridgers has played a Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey w/ Soundhole pickup while on tour and while performing acoustically as a solo act. Out of all three members of the group, Dacus is the one who is known for playing various Gretsch guitars while on tour.

She has been seen playing a Gretsch G6136T White Falcon Electric Guitar, a G6128t Players Edition Jet Ds With Bigsby Black and a G6128T George Harrison Duo Jet.

This is not the first time the musical instrument manufacturer has teamed up with musicians to create a custom guitar. The likes of AC/DC‘s Malcom Young, Nigel Hendroff, Guns N’ Roses‘ Richard Fortus, The Black Crowes‘ Rich Robinson, Tiger Army’s Nick 13, Brian Setzer, Stephen Stills, The Cult‘s Billy Duffy, Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump and more.

Elsewhere, Boygenius recently opened up about the potential of them making another record, saying that they like the future of the band remaining “a surprise”.

The trio explored the future of the project in a recent interview with NME, in celebration of their debut album ‘The Record’ being named as album of the year.

“I like it being a surprise,” Baker began. “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day.

“It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to,” she added. “I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

The band’s last full length release was 2023’s ‘The Record’. In a five-star review of the LP, NME shared: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time. Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

More recently, they also shared a second EP back in October titled ‘The Rest’ – a four-song release that contained tracks NME described as “a magical coda to their mega year”.

Speaking to NME, the band also revealed that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was meant to appear as a guest star on their album, but didn’t get a chance to record his parts as he accidentally slept through the session.

Speaking of the rock icon, the band also recalled the moment he joined them on stage during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 31 to play the drums during their rendition of ‘The Record’ track ‘Satanist’.

Telling NME how the surprise performance arose Bridgers explained: “I made friends with Dave backstage at a Billie Eilish show. He’s the coolest guy ever… I was texting the boys, being like, ‘I met Dave Grohl, and he exceeds every expectation of how a rock star can be in the world’. I think we, as a group, look for that a lot – like, who is living their life the way that we want to get old and live our lives?”