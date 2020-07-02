Bandcamp are waiving their fees again tomorrow (July 3) and Boygenius are set to mark the occasion by sharing three unheard demos.

The website will forego their revenue – now a monthly event – to allow musicians to take home every penny of their sales or donate to chosen charities.

For tomorrow’s event the supergroup, made up of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, will share three early versions of tracks that featured on their 2018 self-titled EP.

Advertisement

New versions of ‘Bite The Hand’, ‘Me & My Dog’ and ‘Stay Down’ will be available for 24 hours only with proceeds split between three charities. Baker’s donations will go to OUTMemphis, while Bridgers has chosen Downtown Women’s Center and Dacus has picked Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

Boygenius’ debut EP came out in 2018. NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more” in a five-star review, adding: ‘Boygenius’ would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days.

“Nowhere is that truer than on closing track ‘Ketchum, ID’, which Bridgers initially brought to Dacus and Baker as a rough idea that she didn’t think would become much. 20 minutes later they had fashioned it into its current form – a stunning, sombre ode to the loneliness of spending your life on the road.”

Earlier this year the trio appeared as backing vocalists on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, a track from ‘Petals For Armor’, the debut solo album by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.