HYBE subsidiary KOZ Entertainment, founded by Zico of Block B, is set to debut a new K-pop boyband called BOYNEXTDOOR this month.

BOYNEXTDOOR will be the ever-first K-pop group from KOZ Entertainment, as well as the agency’s first new artist since it was acquired by HYBE in 2020. KOZ Entertainment is currently home to K-R&B singer Dvwn and the hip-hop collective FANXY CHILD.

Here’s everything we know about BOYNEXTDOOR so far.

Who are the members of BOYNEXTDOOR?

BOYNEXTDOOR are set to be a six-member boyband, featuring the members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak. KOZ Entertainment has yet to reveal the faces of the members or details about them.

However, according to dance academy SMMA Academy, both Sungho and Riwoo used to attend classes there and had passed auditions for KOZ Entertainment in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Bobby of K-pop boyband iKON gave Jaehyun a personal shoutout on his Instagram Story in early May.

When will BOYNEXTDOOR debut?

According to a schedule teaser on BOYNEXTDOOR’s official Twitter account, the boyband will debut on May 30 with the single album ‘WHO!’ and the release of a music video. In the preceding week, the boyband will drop two more music videos.

In the weeks leading up to the release of ‘WHO!’, BOYNEXTDOOR will also release a number of concert photos and films (on May 18 and 19), an MV highlight (May 17), a moving profile (May 15) and a trailer film (May 12).

Meanwhile, the tracklist for ‘WHO!’ is out now. All three tracks on the upcoming mini-album will be title tracks and are all co-produced by Pop Time, known for working with Zico (‘Any Song’) and (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon (‘Tomboy’ and ‘Hwaa’).

Meanwhile, Zico co-produced the song ‘One and Only’. In addition, three members of BOYNEXTDOR – Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak – are credited on the songs ‘But I Like You’ and ‘Serenade’.

Additionally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s upcoming debut single album ‘WHO!’ is available for pre-save now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Are there any teasers for ‘WHO!’?

KOZ Entertainment has yet to release any teaser for ‘WHO!’ and its three title tracks. However, the agency has unveiled a Logo Motion video for BOYNEXTDOOR, which features an upbeat instrumental. It’s unknown if the instrumental will be used in any of the upcoming songs.