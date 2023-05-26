BOYNEXTDOOR drop music video for Zico-produced single ‘One and Only’

BOYNEXTDOOR have released a music video for their new single ‘One and Only’.

Today (May 26), the six-member group dropped a music video for ‘One and Only’, one of three tracks from their upcoming debut project ‘WHO!’. The song was co-written and -produced by Block B’s Zico, the founder of the boyband’s label KOZ Entertainment.

In the new music video, the BOYNEXTDOOR members head out for a day at the mall, where they go shopping for vintage clothing and perform the song in the middle of an atrium. “Listen, I’m the one and only / Uh-uh, naturally snatched / Uh-uh, where’d you go, lady / Listen, I’m the one, yeah,” they sing on the chorus.

BOYNEXTDOOR are set to debut on May 30 at 6pm KST with their single album ‘WHO!’. They are the first K-pop group to debut under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE labels headed. The lineup features Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.

Earlier this week, BOYNEXTDOOR released a music video for their first-ever song, ‘But I Like You’. Both that and ‘One and Only’ will be featured on ‘WHO!’, alongside ‘Serenade’. A music video for ‘Serenade’ will be released at the same time as ‘WHO!’.

In other K-pop news, NCT‘s Sungchan and Shotaro have left the boyband and are set to re-debut in “new boy group”. The duo are the second and third NCT members to leave the K-pop group, following Lucas Wong.

Shotaro and Sungchan have since addressed their departures from NCT with handwritten letters posted on social media platforms, where they thanked fans for their support and teased their upcoming re-debuts as part of SM Entertainment’s new boyband.