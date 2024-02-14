BOYNEXTDOOR to release new music in April, label confirms

K-pop boyband BOYNEXTDOOR are set to release new music this April, as confirmed by their label KOZ Entertainment.

The confirmation was made to South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports on February 13. KOZ Entertainment – founded and led by Zico – shared a brief statement, as translated by Soompi: “BOYNEXTDOOR is preparing with the goal of making their comeback in April. We will officially share the detailed schedule in the future.”

Specifics such as the title, format, exact release window and tracklist of the boyband’s new project remain undisclosed as of writing, however are expected to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to its release.

Advertisement

BOYNEXTDOOR’s as-yet-untitled project will mark their third comeback, since they made their official debut in May 2023 with the single album ‘Who!’. That three-part record was led by title track ‘One and Only’, notably co-written, produced and arranged by Zico himself.

The six-piece later made their first comeback in September 2023 with their first mini-album ‘Why..’, which included the songs from ‘Who!’ and three brand-new songs, such as title track ‘But Sometimes’. Zico was once again involved as a co-writer and producer for the group’s second title track.

In other K-pop news, soloist BIBI dropped a new single album titled ‘Bam Yang Gang’ yesterday (February 13) in celebration of Valentine’s Day. It consists of two tracks: a title track of the same name and B-side Sugar Rush. The latter song will receive a video treatment, scheduled to be released next week on February 20.