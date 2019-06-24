The Boys In The Band return – The Libertines announce December 2019 UK and European tour

Have a very Libs Christmas

The Libertines have announced details of December 2019 UK tour. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

The band, who also have a pair of London acoustic shows lined up for September while they write and record on their fourth album and complete work on their hotel, bar and studio complex in Margate, will now embark on a run of European and UK dates in the run-up to Christmas.

Full dates are below, with tickets on 9am on Friday June 28.

OCTOBER

27 – Sunday, Paris Olympia

NOVEMBER

2 – Saturday, Cologne Carlswerk

4 – Monday, Munich Tonhalle

5 – Tuesday, Berlin Columbiahalle

17 – Sunday, Luxembourg Den Atelier

18 – Monday, Brussels Cirque Royale

20 – Wednesday, Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg

21 – Thursday, Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

DECEMBER

3 – Tuesday, Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 – Wednesday, Leeds O2 Academy

6 – Friday, Dundee Caird Hall

7 – Saturday, Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

10 – Tuesday, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Thursday, Nottingham Rock City

14 – Saturday, Birmingham O2 Academy

16 – Monday, Bristol O2 Academy

18 – Wednesday, London O2 Academy Brixton

Doherty this year released his acclaimed debut album with The Puta Madres, while also revealing that The Libertines are currently exploring a number of ambitious directions on new material – likening it to the diversity of The Clash‘s divisive ‘Sandinista’.

“Carl wants to do a ‘Sandinista’ thing with all these mad ideas that we’ve got, so we’ll have all these freestyle things and folky things, then there’s the more traditional Doherty/Barat songs,” Doherty said. “I don’t think the Gary [Powell, drummer] and John Hassell, bassist] songs are part of that, because they’re really, really strong songs.

“There’s one Libertines album which is really strong songs, which means me and Carl have got to buck up and do our parts for, then there’s this other album which is four musicians all pulling in different ways and we just do a 25 track album.”

Doherty went on: “It’s all very positive, but it’s been murder getting to that because I was very unsettled and uncomfortable for those first sessions. I didn’t know that everyone else was, but it turns out that there was great results from that. Everyone came out going ‘What the fuck’s going on with this band, right?’”