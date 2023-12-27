BOYSNEXTDOOR’s agency apologise over bodyguard’s alleged violence against fans

The agency representing BOYNEXTDOOR has apologised following controversy around an incident involving a fan and the group’s bodyguards at an airport.

A video had been circulating appearing to show one of the K-pop group’s security guards pushing a fan to the floor at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in China.

In response, KOZ Entertainment, which manages the group, have issued a formal apology about the incident.

“We apologize to the fans for the problem caused by the inappropriate actions of a bodyguard who was performing security duties for BOYNEXTDOOR on December 16 at the Qingdao airport,” they wrote.

“We apologized separately to the person who was directly harmed [in the incident], and for the sake of aftercare, we are currently asking them about their mental and physical health, as well as whether there was any damage to their belongings,” it continues. “We have taken measures to ensure that the security personnel in question is not assigned to our artist on-site in the future.”

“We will do everything we can to strengthen guidance and education of our security personnel so that this problem does not reoccur in the future.”

The six-piece group from Seoul released their debut mini-album ‘WHY..’ in September via KOZ Entertainment, which also included the songs that made up the previous release ‘Who!’ in May.

BOYNEXTDOOR – comprising Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak – are the first and only K-pop group so far to debut under KOZ Entertainment. Founded by rapper Zico, KOZ Entertainment is a subsidiary label under HYBE Labels, alongside other notable sublabels such as Source Music, Pledis Entertainment and Big Hit Music.