Boyz II Men announce huge UK shows for April 2024

Boyz II Men have announced a brief run of UK shows for next spring – you can find all the details below.

The US R&B group are due to head to these shores in April for a trio of concerts, kicking off with a date at the OVO Arena Wembley in London (April 20). From there, they’ll visit the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester (21) and Birmingham’s O2 Academy (24).

At the London concert, Boyz II Men will be joined by special guest opening act Brian McKnight.

Advertisement

The trio said in a joint statement: “We love the UK, our fans there always give us the most love, we’re excited to come back and get on stage and sing for and connect with our British fans! Y’all are so cool and we can’t wait!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (Thursday, December 21), with a Birmingham pre-sale now live for O2 Priority customers. You’ll be able to buy yours here.

Check out the announcement post below.

🆕 Legendary vocal harmony group @BoyzIIMen are coming to @OVOArena Wembley alongside special guest #BrianMcKnight.#OVOLive presale from 10AM Tuesday 19 December. 🎟️ Tickets from 10AM Thursday 21 December ⬇️https://t.co/mgYnKFHDoF pic.twitter.com/X6cG6GkvIl — OVO Arena Wembley (@OVOArena) December 15, 2023

The Grammy-winning outfit, who are known for hit songs such as ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye’, ‘End Of The Road’ and ‘One Sweet Day’, will also play a string of North American shows in 2024.

Boyz II Men’s UK 2024 dates are as follows:

Advertisement

APRIL

20 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

21 – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

24 – O2 Academy, Birmingham