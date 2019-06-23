Could Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga be playing a secret ‘A Star Is Born’ set at Glastonbury?

Edith Bowman gave a pretty big hint on TV this morning...

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper look set to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2019 to perform the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Cooper took to the Pyramid Stage as his character Jackson Maine in 2017 to shoot a performance scene for the film. Following his Worthy Farm visit, he discussed the “surreal” experience and told NME that he attends the festival “every year”.

As we approach this year’s event, it appears Cooper and Gaga could pop up as musical guests over the weekend. Speaking on today’s (June 23) Sunday Brunch, DJ and presenter Edith Bowman hinted at the potential special show.

During a chat with presenters Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy, Bowman was asked if she had any inside info on any secret Glasto gigs. “Well… I may know one, I can’t possibly say,” she replied.

“On my podcast [Soundtracking] I had Bradley Cooper, talking about A Star Is Born. And when I spoke to him I was like, ‘I just wanna see you guys do a gig, play it live’. And he was like, ‘Jackson’s dead!’

“He said, ‘Well we have been talking to Nick [Dewey, Glastonbury booker] and Emily [Eavis, co-organiser] about it – we’d do The Park Stage.'”

During the aforementioned podcast, Cooper said that he and Gaga would “maybe just do six songs” at The Park, which could point towards the vacant 40-minute slot on Saturday morning (June 29). What’s more, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real – Cooper’s backing band in A Star Is Born – are playing the same stage on the previous day.

Lady Gaga performed at Glastonbury back in 2009, taking on a slot on The Other Stage following the release of her debut album, ‘The Fame’.

Meanwhile, Foals are also rumoured to appear on The Park Stage next Saturday. The Oxford group will likely take the evening TBA slot, which begins at 6:15 pm.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 opens its gates on Wednesday (June 26), with Stormzy, The Killers, and The Cure set to headline. See the full stage-by-stage line-up here.