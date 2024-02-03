Brand new harm-reduction organisation ‘SafeRaveNYC’ launches in Brooklyn

‘SafeRaveNYC’, a harm-reduction organisation, has just launched in Brooklyn.

The group will offer drug testing strips, naxolone, safe sex products and ear protection. They will also host “peer-led drug education”, “sexual violence prevention materials” and “additional harm-reduction services”.

SafeRaveNYC also says they are centred specifically around clubbers and “BIPOC and LGBTQ+ events”, to “reach those that don’t always get the services that they need.”

In a comment to Resident Advisor, lead coordinator Jared Skolnik said he was moved to start SafeRaveNYC after formerly working for DanceSafe. “DanceSafe does incredible work, but they now have a fairly rigid template for the services they can offer,” Skolnick said. “Our mission is to provide harm-reduction services in any way that we can. Only a smaller, local-focused organisation can do that.”

You can find SafeRaveNYC at House of Yes every first Thursday of the month. Other harm reduction centres in the city include Alliance LES Harm Reduction Centre and the National Harm Reduction Coalition, the latter of which is also based in Brooklyn.

The announcement follows news of the UK’s first drug-checking service launching in Bristol last week. The Loop, a harm-reduction charity, will run on the last Saturday of every month.

There have been numerous calls for the UK government to support more drug testing at festivals. Drug checking has been shown to make festivals safer, according to the University of Liverpool. In June 2023, the Home Office retracted its support for drug testing at festivals, a move which was criticised by the live music industry.